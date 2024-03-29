How Talented got Britannia and Myntra to tie up for a guerrilla activation

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Britannia's Good Day cookie brand has partnered with Talented Agency to launch 'The Bank of Small Wins'
The brand has printed its own currency, designed like Good Day biscuits
The notes were distributed in random pockets across India, including clothing processed by Myntra
The campaign also includes an ad film with a nostalgic 90s aesthetic
In an era dominated by digital payments, the joy of finding forgotten money in pockets has become a rarity. However, Britannia’s cookie brand Good Day has found a way to resurrect this simple pleasure for a new generation.
Teaming up with Talented Agency, Britannia Good Day has introduced Bank of Small Wins – a bold guerrilla activation aimed at rekindling the delight of discovering unexpected cash. With a total worth of Rs 15 lakhs, the brand has printed its own currency in denominations ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 2000. Each note has been designed in a way that is reminiscent of the Britannia Good Day biscuits.
The initiative kicked off by distributing these specially designed notes into pockets across India. Initially targeting 1 lakh random pockets within Myntra's extensive collection, the campaign ensured that no pocket was left unturned – be it in jeans, trousers, or pyjamas. The distribution method? Cash on Delivery, quite literally. The brand is calling it a guerrilla activation, which is an advertising strategy where surprise is used to promote products.
Following this, Bank of Small Wins expanded its reach to include thousands of pockets in clothing processed by U Clean, a laundry chain, and Bombay Closet Cleanse, a thrift store. So that is four different brands, all serviced by Talented, coming together for a singular campaign.
To get the message across, the brand has also unveiled a dedicated ad film that explains and succinctly breaks down how the whole thing plays out. The film carries all the aesthetics of the early 2000s Doordarshan. Well, the swirling Good Day biscuit in the intro gives it away.
The campaign's focus on finding wider relevance emerged as a key creative strategy, as explained by Sanket Audhi, who is the creative and founding member at Talented. The idea was to bring the clients together for a campaign that delivers a universally welcomed message.
"The brand wanted to tap into the concept of small wins, which collectively contribute to a good day. Whether it's discovering money in your pocket or securing a seat on a bus, these seemingly minor triumphs resonate universally," Audhi says.
It is one thing to put ideas of inter-brand collaborations on paper. The real challenge is to get the clients to play along. But not for Talented, it appears. Audhi points out, “For agencies, it's a big achievement to get clients to spend money. But to tell them to give it away is a whole other discussion. Hats off to them, they have been incredibly supportive right from the first meeting itself.”
Conventionally, we’ve seen brands partake in incentivised campaigning, offering a foreign trip here and a coupon code there. But all of such engagements are deliberately kept fairly simple. For instance, a silver patch on a pack of chips, or an inscription under the bottle cap of a soft drink.
However, with Bank of Small Wins, the entire schtick is a little more complex. First, the consumer finds the new ‘currency’. After that, he or she either scans the QR code to get the cashback, or scribbles on the note for some ancillary prizes.
But why add these layers to the consumer’s shopping experience?
Audhi answers, “If you look at other typical campaigns, it's not something that's advertised. It's something that's left to be discovered. And that's what we have done also. We stuffed the pants like two weeks ago, we waited a good amount of time so that all the notes were disbursed, and then launched the film. But the idea here is to advertise your campaign a little bit more to get more people interested.”
The ad film that accompanies the campaign has a run time of four minutes and twelve seconds. From what we have come to expect of the industry, this is clearly on the longer side of the spectrum. Especially, when you think of the media channels where the ad film could potentially be placed.
In a world where brands try to reduce long-format ads to small snippets that are easily digestible, why is Talented taking the road less taken?
Audhi says, “I myself can't watch videos for more than 10 seconds without fidgeting or looking elsewhere. But this is the power of good communication. If your long-form content is produced, well, you will hold your customers' attention. We faced very little resistance from the clients when it came to this. They were laughing with us through the process while this was happening.”
Aarushi Periwal, who is a creative at Talented, says, “I think this myth needs to be busted that just because it's long format, it becomes harder to sell it to the client. We were met with giggles and responses like ‘Oh, it was four minutes didn't realise’. The audience will watch it, it just depends on how well you make the film.”
Periwal is also of the opinion that such collaborative campaigns can be very beneficial for participating brands. For starters, brands that have no overlap in terms of businesses can easily have access to each other’s consumer bases.
She remarks, "Brands often limit themselves to banter on platforms, but the best starting point is to look inward and leverage existing partnerships." Periwal highlights the trust factor inherent in established collaborations, citing Myntra as an example. She emphasises the potential for unexpected pairings, like fashion and cookies, to create compelling narratives. "It doesn't need to make sense, but it's beautiful," Periwal notes, stressing the importance of expanding brand narratives beyond product-centric perspectives.
The film encapsulates the essence of old 90s broadcasting scenes, transporting viewers back to a bygone era. Through attention to detail, the set design, costumes, and cinematography evoke a sense of nostalgia, reminiscent of a time when television was the primary source of entertainment and information. But why go down this retro road?
Shivang Monga, the director of the ad film, sheds light on the choice of a nostalgic setting. He explains, "The idea revolves around nostalgia and a slower pace of an older time. We wanted to capitalise on that sentiment."
He adds, "Thinking about the 90s and the 80s, the most ubiquitous thing that came to mind was good direction. Television was a central part of homes and communities, where people would gather to watch events like the Oscars. News anchors held immense authority, and their words were considered truth."
The campaign is also seeing participation from some influencers. While the posts aren't many, it appears that the brand is also aiming to amplify awareness through influencer marketing.