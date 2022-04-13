How will the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor couple fare as a celebrity brand endorser?

Aviral Jain, MD, Duff & Phelps feels brands will naturally show an interest and encash the opportunity considering the massive media hype and people's interest in the couple. He spoke about the actors’ social media presence and their fans; “Bhatt has followers in the millions and Kapoor, who is not social media, has more traditional followers who may not be too social media friendly...” Brands will be able to reach both these audience sets with the couple as an endorser.