HP revives Indian folklore magic this Diwali

HP India has released its latest ad for Diwali that celebrates the timeless wisdom passed down through generations, reviving the lost charm of Indian folklore.

The elderly father in this heartwarming narrative is confronted with the obstacles of retirement as he navigates feelings of purposelessness and restlessness. In this new phase of life, his struggle to find meaning is reflected in subtle moments, such as when he repairs an already functional grinder.

Watch the film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YRZjZUFpSkE&t=5s

Moved by his situation, his daughter and granddaughter arrive home early for Diwali. The daughter encourages her father to share the folk tales he once narrated to her as a child. Witnessing his passion, she envisions a way to bring his storytelling to a wider audience, inspiring him to share these tales beyond the walls of their home.

Using HP's technology, she prints books and posters that bring his characters to life and even creates an immersive 3-D storytelling space where he can confidently share these age-old stories. Soon, the grandfather’s social media page flourishes, and his stories captivate millions of children across India, preserving folklore for a new generation while reigniting his sense of purpose.

In this ad, HP blends tradition with modernity to bring the magic of Indian folklore back to life.

HP’s Diwali ads often underscore the role of technology in preserving heritage and celebrating family connections. For example, a few years ago, the brand’s Diwali campaign highlighted the beauty of simple clay diyas and the fact that they are no longer frequently purchased.

The ad showcased an older tribal woman who is disheartened as her simple clay diyas don’t sell much anymore. Upon seeing her, a young kid prints posters using an HP Printer promoting the lady’s shop and urges passersby to buy diyas from her.

Watch the film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yYXfzX0Phk