Huggies challenges Sonam Kapoor Ahuja with the #HuggiesFlipAndDipChallenge in their new campaign

“I am super excited to be associated with this iconic brand and use its new range. When I said yes to the ‘Huggies Flip and Dip challenge’ I honestly did not know what to expect. I was surprised at how soft and absorbent Huggies is. As a mom, I always want the best for my baby. When it comes to my baby’s diaper, I absolutely cannot compromise on comfort. This challenge made me realize why lakhs of moms choose Huggies for their babies- its comfort and convenience all in one,” said Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on her association with Huggies.