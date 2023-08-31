Human bags branding and creative mandate for Jumbo Pops

Chirag Raheja, co-founder and director of Human said “The FMCG category has always been special for me, but this time, it’s a much bigger game we’re playing. In addition to boosting happiness levels among kids, we’re on a mission to help them stay on their feet all day, without putting a dent in their parents’ pockets. I’m delighted that Human is their partner of choice for this project, and I look forward to creating some stellar work for them.”