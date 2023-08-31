Human bags branding and creative mandate for Jumbo Pops

Launched by creative duo Chirag Raheja and Imran Khan, the integrated agency ‘Human’ has been onboarded by Africa-based FMCG brand.
Part of Parrogate Ginneries’ FMCG range, Jumbo Pops is a lollipop and candy brand operating in Zambia, Tanzania, and other African countries. While lollipops generally fall under the broad spectrum of ‘junk food’, they make for an affordable source of sugar and energy among children - something that people in these economies greatly benefit from.
Commenting on the partnership, Jagdish Kandpal of Parrogate Ginneries said “It's refreshing to collaborate with Human on our emerging brand. Their creative and branding efforts are already creating a strong foundation for us, capturing the essence of our brand and building anticipation among potential customers.”
“Partnering with Human was a stroke of genius for our budding brand. Their fresh and innovative approach has already begun to generate buzz and anticipation in the market. Their dedication to understanding our vision and translating it into impactful campaigns is truly remarkable." added Venkat Muralidadi, business head at Parrogate Ginneries.
The agency’s mandate includes working on the branding and packaging of the different lollipop flavours and variants, as well as creating retail communication for the brand.
Chirag Raheja, co-founder and director of Human said “The FMCG category has always been special for me, but this time, it’s a much bigger game we’re playing. In addition to boosting happiness levels among kids, we’re on a mission to help them stay on their feet all day, without putting a dent in their parents’ pockets. I’m delighted that Human is their partner of choice for this project, and I look forward to creating some stellar work for them.”
Adding to this sentiment, Imran Khan, co-founder and director of Human said “More than just good-looking work, this is our chance to create work that makes a real difference to people in African countries. That’s exactly what we want Human to stand for, and I’m grateful for the trust placed in us by the brand.”