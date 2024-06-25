Hyundai’s road to IPO: key advertising timestamps that shaped the brand’s Indian legacy

Sai Ganesh, a brand consultant and former CMO at Dunzo, comments on Hyundai's journey, saying, "Hyundai is a great example of a success story of a Korean brand in India. When they entered the market, nobody knew them, and Santro's design was unusual for India. The tall-boy vehicle succeeded largely due to innovative marketing, especially with Shah Rukh Khan in the 90s. The brand effectively built awareness using SRK, which was key to their momentum. The enduring 28-year association with SRK is a testament to successful marketing, demonstrating consistency in a time when brands frequently switch ambassadors."