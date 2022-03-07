"I realised I can't survive without work": Santosh Padhi, chief creative officer, W+K

If Paddy’s exit was shocking, many were quite intrigued when Taproot was sold to Dentsu in 2012. This point did come up during his talks with W+K and being a fiercely independent agency, it wanted to understand what made the sale. “Guys, I made a mistake,” was his reply to the agency and he then went on to remark, “all the independent guys thinking of selling, sell with a lot of strong clauses that work in your favour… In the long run, you will make money. Make sure every single clause works in your favour because they want you.”