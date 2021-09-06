Taproot's Santosh Padhi moves out of dentsu system

He joins a long list of senior-level exits from the dentsu network in the past few weeks.
Just days after Agnello Dias, aka, Aggie, announced his exit from Dentsu, his partner and Taproot co-founder Santosh Padhi, aka Paddy, has also stepped down. Paddy was officially designated as Chief Creative Officer & Co-Founder at Taproot Dentsu.
Sources have confirmed the news to afaqs!.
Recall that Taproot, founded by Paddy and Aggie in January 2009, was acquired by Dentsu in 2012. Read about the acquisition here - https://www.afaqs.com/news/advertising/35133_dentsu-acquires-51-per-cent-stake-in-taproot-india