ICICI Lombard’s new ad film reenacts popular gaming franchise Grand Theft Auto

The insurance category in India faces a significant challenge with a penetration rate estimated at just 4%, indicating a substantial portion of the population remains underinsured. This statistic underscores the pressing need for major players within the insurance sector to intensify their efforts in driving awareness and attracting consumers. With a vast potential market yet to be tapped, insurers must innovate and engage with consumers effectively to bridge this gap in coverage. ICICI Lombard's new creative ad campaign represents a step in the right direction.