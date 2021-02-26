iCubesWire bags digital marketing mandate for Servhub

Speaking on the association, Saboor Ahmad, CEO, Servhub, said, “At Servhub, our prime objective was to move towards an ROI-driven agency that can deliver as required and meet our various digital needs. We are grateful to have chanced upon iCubesWire as their reputation for generating ROI precedes their reputation. We believe this partnership with the agency will help us reach further in our goals,” Saboor Ahmad, CEO, Servhub, said on the association.