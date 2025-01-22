Political ads fail to influence Delhiites’ political opinions: iCubesWire

After surveying 1,465 Delhiites on the impact of political advertisements during the upcoming Delhi elections, ad-tech platform iCubeWires states that 87% of respondents believe political ads did not influence their opinions about any political party.

The survey was conducted across different demographic groups which also revealed that political ads have failed to earn the trust of most citizens.

The respondents included 90% males and 10% females. Regarding age distribution, 41% were in the 31-45 age group, 33% were in the 46-60 age group, 17% were 60 and above, and 9% were aged 18-30.

Additionally, the income distribution showed that 54% of the participants were in the 5L-10L income bracket, 29% in the 10L-20L range, 16% below 5L, and only 1% earned above 20L annually.

Here are the key insights from the survey:

Limited impact of political ads

87% of the respondents disagreed that political advertisements influenced their opinions about any party. Only 5% of participants believed political ads influenced their opinions, underlining the ineffectiveness of ad campaigns in driving voter sentiment.

BJP leads in visibility

The survey revealed that BJP had the highest visibility in terms of advertisements, with 41% of respondents saying they saw BJP’s ads the most. This was significantly higher compared to Congress (35%) and AAP (24%).

Trustworthiness of political ads

The survey also highlighted the trust levels in political advertising, with only 27% of the respondents finding these ads credible, while 22% actively disagreed. While the majority, 52% of participants, chose to remain neutral on their trustworthiness.

Top priority for voters

When asked about the most urgent priorities for the new government, 69% of participants chose reliable electricity and water supply as the top priority. Improving roads and infrastructure came next with 20%, while only 5% selected better air quality as a key concern.

Influencer campaigns reach

88% of respondents said they did not see any influencers promoting political parties during the elections.

Social media dominates reach

88% of participants said social media posts caught their attention the most during the Delhi elections. Posters followed with 10%, while videos made up for just 2%.

Mixed opinions on the current government’s performance

With 49% of respondents not happy with the performance of the existing government, the public opinion was split as 26% expressed they were satisfied.

Sahil Chopra, founder and CEO, iCubesWire, said, “These findings highlight a huge shift in the people’s mindset. Voters today are far more aware and give more importance to outcomes rather than marketing stories. Ad campaigns, political or otherwise, must evolve to address the real needs of the masses, focusing on transparency and credibility over aggressive promotion.”