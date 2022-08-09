id8 media solutions wins PR mandate for IHOP India

The mandate involves building and implementing strategic launch campaigns, content intelligence and media and influencer engagement.
id8 media solutions has acquired the Public Relations mandate for American Multinational restaurant chain, IHOP. The mandate involves building and implementing strategic launch campaigns, content intelligence and media and influencer engagement.
IHOP will be launching its first restaurant in West India at Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, this new restaurant will serve up the brand’s World-Famous Buttermilk Pancakes, milkshakes, waffles, omelettes and familiar comfort foods. The all day American diner chain will be launched in Mumbai in association with Bedrock Food Company . Established in 2000, Bedrock Food Company has been a pioneer in the Indian FnB arena and the harbinger of brands such as Subway all across India, and Krispy Kreme in North India.
Commenting on the newest addition to their roster, Tanya Swetta, CEO and co-founder stated, “With a legacy of more than 63 years and approximately 1,750 restaurants globally IHOP has been an expert and frontrunner ruling the F&B space in all things breakfast, any time of day. Introducing international brands in the Indian market has been one of our expertise and to be able to be a part of IHOP’s expansion is a fascinating experience for us. ”
Talking about the association with id8 media solutions, Manpreet Gulri, director of Bedrock Foods Company said, “Bedrock Food’s stint in North India has been stellar with reputed International brands, we found similar passion and innovation at id8 media solutions. They have a successful track record spanning 20 years, and we are confident that they will manage our brand well and also bring their expertise and innovation to our marketing efforts with their solid and dynamic team of professionals. We look forward to IHOP receiving a warm welcome and spreading happiness in Mumbai!”