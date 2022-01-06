IDFC Mutual Fund's ads suggest keeping emotions out of investing

Conceptualised by TBWA\India, the films communicate how investors can be driven by emotions and take irrational decisions during market changes.
IDFC Mutual Fund has launched an investor awareness campaign, titled #InvestmentMeinNoEmotion, to highlight that disciplined asset allocation strategy can help reduce investment biases leading to better long-term results.
The campaign showcases the ‘Balanced Advantage Fund’ category as a potential solution to manage this behavioural dilemma.
A Balanced Advantage Fund is a hybrid fund that invests in both debt and equity markets, adopting a dynamic asset allocation strategy that can actively rebalance the portfolio, depending on market conditions.
The campaign includes two ad films, featuring a chef and a musician, who unintentionally reveal embarrassing information, while being swayed by their emotions.
The films will use television, as well as digital and social media platforms. A series of innovative creatives through outdoor media, including hoardings across 15 cities, will create additional visibility.
Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC Asset Management Company (AMC), said, “It is only human to be emotional, whether it is anger, joy, fear or greed. However, avoiding these can help with better investment outcomes. For many investors, the fear of missing out, or the greed of supernormal returns, can override sensible investment decision-making. A Balanced Advantage Fund, through its dynamic allocation to equities and debt based on market conditions, can provide stability and better risk-adjusted returns over the long-term...”
Gaurab Parija, head – sales and marketing, IDFC AMC, added, “Investors look to grow their assets, while aiming to limit the downside when markets correct. However, the challenge is to keep emotions out of investing. This is easier said than done, as many of us are still taking early steps in the world of investing and find it difficult to navigate the volatility of the markets leading to very different experiences.”
“Our latest campaign #InvestmentMeinNoEmotion deploys humour, along with unique characterisation and an innovative storyboard, urging investors to introspect and not let emotions cloud their investments when the market is being volatile.”
Produced by Bolt, a division of Omnicom Group, to which TBWA belongs, the films are directed by Sagar Ballary (of ‘Bheja Fry’ fame).
Commenting on the campaign, Ballary said, “When I was offered the IDFC ad, I was myself going through some financial investment thoughts. Our family had lost money due to bad investments with wrong people, so, what struck me like lightning was the line ‘emotional hoke phisal gaye?’, because that is exactly what had happened to us. The creative team chose humour as an expression to convey the idea – which always works when you have to get a point across – nobody likes to be preached to. Subtle thoughts implanted, while you are laughing, always works.”
“So, my challenge was to create memorable characters that everybody could relate to, and situations and expressions that the viewer would identify with. I used the standard approach, while making comedies – let the actors settle into their characters and feel the irony of the situation. It was immense fun making this for TWBA and Bolt Content India.”
Parixit Bhattacharya, managing partner creative, TBWA\India, added, “Humour has been helping us deliver important investor education messages effectively. We needed to crack another fertile platform, this time for Balanced Advantage Fund that would lead to humorous stories.”
“‘Don’t get carried away with your emotions’, as the communication platform, mirrors how investors react to market changes and end up taking wrong decisions. Chef and Geet Shiromani are two such examples of people getting carried away. Hope they make people laugh and think at the same time.”