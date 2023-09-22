IKEA India's musical campaign adds festive vibes to home styling

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the campaign will run on broadcast and across digital channels
IKEA India is bringing the festive spirit to homes with a musical twist in its latest campaign. The campaign revolves around the idea that "A little IKEA makes everything new." Set to catchy lyrics in the ad, titled "We Feel New," existing home elements celebrate the arrival of new additions, the PERSBOL chair and INGATORP table. The ads playfully personify the surrounding decor, capturing their reactions as they groove to the music, infusing a sense of freshness and vibrancy into the living space.
“At IKEA India, we aim to connect with our consumers on a deeper, meaningful level. The 'All Things Festive' campaign is a celebration of India’s festive spirit and highlights how little additions to a space add so much comfort, beauty and happiness. Through these unique narratives, rooted in human emotion, we intend to truly bring our brand closer to our customers”, said Anna Ohlin, country marketing manager, IKEA India, on the launch of these campaigns.
Pravin Sutar, head of creative, Leo Burnett added, "The build up to Diwali can be pretty overwhelming for people. All that you see brands say is" buy more, buy a lot... The more you buy, the happier you are, etc. Just buy, buy, buy!" This narrative didn't quite fit into the IKEA scheme of things - and our vision towards sustainability. We flipped the entire festive narrative and designed a campaign that's about buying less. "A little IKEA makes everything new". An idea that celebrates the power of IKEA design, and how it can light up a room with less. All this while keeping a fresh way to tell the story as well."
The campaign will run on broadcast and across digital channels and is part of IKEA’s ongoing commitment to help consumers live better lives at home and strengthen IKEA’s positioning as an affordable brand for the many people.
