IKEA India's musical campaign adds festive vibes to home styling

Pravin Sutar, head of creative, Leo Burnett added, "The build up to Diwali can be pretty overwhelming for people. All that you see brands say is" buy more, buy a lot... The more you buy, the happier you are, etc. Just buy, buy, buy!" This narrative didn't quite fit into the IKEA scheme of things - and our vision towards sustainability. We flipped the entire festive narrative and designed a campaign that's about buying less. "A little IKEA makes everything new". An idea that celebrates the power of IKEA design, and how it can light up a room with less. All this while keeping a fresh way to tell the story as well."