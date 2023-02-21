Illusion Dental Lab ropes in Madhuri Dixit as Brand Ambassador for Illusion Zirconia

Speaking about the appointment of the brand ambassador, Sameer Merchant, CEO of Illusion Aligners & Illusion Dental Lab, said, "We are acknowledged as one of the top pioneers and innovators in the dental sector and have always presented our consumers with long-term, consistent smile solutions. Therefore, we have introduced Illusion Zirconia to raise awareness among consumers about Zirconia crowns and bridges for dental treatments. We are excited to have Madhuri Dixit Nene as the face of the brand Illusion Zirconia. As adults require a dental crown and bridge treatment more than children or teenagers, the choice of Madhuri Dixit Nene as the brand ambassador for Illusion Zirconia was based on relatability, recall and relevance. She defines the same tangent of thoughts of carrying unmatched beauty with a long-sustained career in the industry. Madhuri is a perfect testament to the Illusion Zirconia's tagline "Beauty Bhi Mazbooti Bhi.”