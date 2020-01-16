In search for authenticity, are brands swinging towards real people?

But what can be easily made out of these campaigns is that brands have chosen at least two separate ways to push their name down the consumer barrel. One, when it comes to brand recognition and product promotion, brands manage to get some big time celebrities for their advertisements and campaigns. However, when it comes to cause based initiatives or campaigns, brands tend to bring real people on board to get the word out. And this shift in leverage appears to be a clear attempt by brands to look more authentic. But, we'll let an industry expert deduce that for you.