In Vicco's new ad, Alia Bhatt ditches her toothpaste for Vajradanti

Vicco Vajradanti has unveiled a new ad campaign featuring brand ambassador Alia Bhatt. The ad shows the actress seemingly having a consultation with a counsellor, during which she expresses a wish to "break up". Wait for it.

In a clever bait-and-switch move, the new ad initially has viewers wondering who exactly Bhatt's character refers to when discussing a "breakup." The setting, a cosy counselling session complete with a thoughtful-looking therapist, hints at a juicy interpersonal drama unfolding before our eyes.

But just as the tension builds, the camera pans to reveal the unexpected culprit—a person clad in a full-on toothpaste costume, standing meekly in the corner.

Anyway, Bhatt launches into a surprisingly relatable spiel about her toothpaste woes. Gum swelling, bleeding, and loose gums—the usual stuff. Just as the toothpaste attempts to defend itself with a hasty "But that's not what I do!"—referring to its reputation for foaming and minty flavour—the counsellor promptly ushers him out of the room. Let us just say the poor guy in the toothpaste costume isn’t too pleased with his exit.

The ad then quickly turns to promotion, with the counsellor recommending Vicco Vajradanti to Bhatt, who clearly couldn’t have ‘moved on’ any quicker. That’s the gist of the ad.

What's more, the ad's production value is impressively slick, giving it the appearance of a high-quality short film rather than a typical toothpaste commercial. The muted colour palette, understated art direction, and nuanced performances from the cast all contribute to an unusually cinematic aesthetic.

It's a far cry from the over-the-top, jingle-heavy ads we've come to expect from the industry, particularly the dental-care category where white coats, dentist recommendations, or even overly humorous ads, seem to be the standard. Instead, the brand has opted for a more subtle approach, allowing the narrative to unfold more naturally.

And let's talk about that narrative for a moment. By framing the toothpaste as an actual human—complete with insecure protestations and an abrupt exit—the ad succeeds in personifying this otherwise inanimate object, making Bhatt’s emotions significantly more relatable.

Of course, the reveal of Vicco Vajradanti as the hero of the story is hardly a surprise. The ad follows a familiar theme in the brand's marketing approach for its toothpaste.

The brand frequently adopts a direct approach in its advertising that evokes the charm of old radio ads, with the iconic Vicco Vajradanti jingle firmly tying all its ads to the brand's vintage legacy.

Bhatt has served as the brand ambassador for Vicco Vajradanti since 2020. This latest ad campaign is the second TVC she has appeared in for the brand in the last few months.

The ad's direct and conversational style is in line with Vicco's overall marketing strategy for the Vajradanti toothpaste. By addressing common toothpaste-related issues upfront, the brand seems to be positioning its product as a solution to problems that consumers may be facing with their current dental care routine.

Vicco's decision to continue featuring Bhatt as the face of the Vajradanti brand also suggests that the partnership has been working well for the company. However, it is pertinent to mention here that Vicco’s new ad takes a dig at the widely used toothpastes, while positioning its own Ayurvedic essence and formulation as a superior alternative.

Bhatt, on the other hand, is the face of many modern, science-led (or so they claim) brands that dabble in cosmetics and personal care. Take her recent L’Oreal partnership as an example.