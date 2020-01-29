With Alia Bhatt, Vicco's Vajradanti jingle makes a Bollywood style comeback

The ad film has been crafted by Triton Communications. Vicco Labs, the Nagpur based company, was established in 1952 and has built its brands over decades on the back of its 'natural - no chemicals' proposition. Also, Vicco is among the early proponents of 'Ayurveda' in the Indian personal care space, a space that is seeing a lot of competition today. Vajradanti was launched in its powdered form in the mid 1950s. The paste followed later. The Indian toothpaste market today is valued at a little over Rs 10,000 crore. The market is led by Colgate Palmolive (Colgate) and is followed by HUL (Pepsodent, Close Up), Dabur (Dabur Red) and Patanjali (Dant Kanti). However, reports suggest that Ayurveda backed companies like Dabur and Patanjali are making progress and are rapidly gaining market share. This is also forcing players like Colgate to push the Ayurveda narrative with brands like Vedshakti.