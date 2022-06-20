By afaqs! news bureau
India scores 20 shortlists on Cannes Lions day one, tally now at 37

DDB Mudra, Leo Burnett, Landor & Fitch, Dentsu Webchutney, Byju's, and more score shortlists in five Lions categories.

The Indian contingent, on day one of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, has scored 20 shortlists in five Lions categories. DDB Mudra, Leo Burnett, Landor & Fitch, Byju's, Dentsu Webchutney among the top scorers.

Design Lions has six shortlists

Landor & Fitch Mumbai and Paris - Polly The Polar Bear for Montessori Schools India (2 Shortlists)

Leo Burnett - The Missing Chapter for P&G India's Whisper (2 Shortlists)

FCB India, Delhi with FCB Chicago - UNBOX ME for UNAIDS

DDB Mudra - A Silent Frown for the Charlie Chaplin Foundation

Digital Craft Lions has four shortlists

Dentsu Webchutney - The Unfiltered History Tour for Vice Media (4 Shortlists)

Industry Craft Lions has one shortlist

DDB Mudra - A Silent Frown for the Charlie Chaplin Foundation

Film Craft Lions has eight shortlists

Offroad Films/Leo Burnett - The Missing Chapter for P&G India's Whisper (3 Shortlists)

Byju's - Master Ji (2 Shortlists)

Memesys Culture Lab/Publicis Singapore - Care Lives on #TOUCHOFCARE for Vicks India (2 Shortlists)

Early Man Film/DDB Mudra - Machine Gun Mouth for Battlegrounds Mobile India - Krafton

Entertainment Lions has a single shortlist

Byju's - Masterji

India was a no show at the Entertainment Lions for Music and Entertainment Lions for Sport categories.

With today’s (June 20, 2022) 20 shortlists, the Indian contingent’s tally stands at 37.

Cover image courtesy: Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022, Getty Images.

