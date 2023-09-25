Infectious Advertising unveils a new campaign for Anmol FruitBix

‘Tutti-Frutti ki Baarish’ captures the joyous mood one feels when one eats the biscuit.
Infectious Advertising has created and conceptualized the latest campaign for Anmol FruitBix, 'Tutti Frutti ki Baarish'.
Anmol Industries, has recently launched a biscuit - Anmol FruitBix. A unique, one-of-its-kind biscuit, Anmol FruitBix has ‘tutti-frutti’ embedded in it – the same Tutti-Frutti you can find in sponge cakes.
Infectious Advertising created the launch campaign for FruitBix, highlighting the product innovation of tutti-frutti. ‘Tutti-Frutti ki Baarish’ captures the joyous mood one feels when one eats the biscuit.
Creative chairman Ramanuj Shastry and ECD Ashish Naik, speaking about the ad said, “We used the ‘rain of tutti-frutti’ as a metaphor of abundance to create a magical world. We all know how much kids love tutti-frutti and were looking for the most magical and appealing idea when we hit upon the ‘rain’ idea. We had to travel all the way to Jaipur just to get clear skies and to shoot outdoors. It took incredible amounts of post-production to get the right effect, but the final film turned out just fab. Kudos to Vinod P. Vijay, the director, and his team for a great film. Hope it works like gangbusters for the Client.”
Aman Choudhary, executive director marketing & innovation, Anmol Industries Ltd., says, ‘The one big draw in the confectionary business is novelty and that is something that we worked really hard on with our internal R&D team. The task from the agency was to exaggerate this feat, which is a first in the category, especially when it comes to biscuits. The intent is to make our audiences fall in love with a familiar taste, all over again.’
Credits:
Production House: Infectious Advertising
Director: Vinod P Vijay
Producer: Shabbir Motiwala
Client Team: Aman Choudhary, Rajan Makani, Ankit Harichandani
Agency Team: Ramanuj Shastry, Ashish Naik, Parth Walse Patil, Yogesh More, Nisha Singhania, Sid Singh, Ankit Gandhi, Aayushi Zaveri