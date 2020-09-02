Inshorts gamifies ad for Asian Paints' sanitiser brand Viroprotek

In the ad, you get to choose which object you'd like to use the surface sanitiser on.
We are all worried about health and hygiene. We're also spending more time indoors and on our phones than ever before. These two statements best describe us during the Coronavirus era.
Inshorts, the leading news app, has taken these two facts together to gamify an ad for Asian Paints' sanitiser brand Viroprotek.
Says an Inshorts press release, "The ad opens up with an image asking the users to scan the hidden viruses in the living room. It then features a carton, a sofa and a refrigerator with three tabs on the screen that request the users to click on them to clean the respective objects with the Viroprotek universal surface sanitiser."
"This creates a strong urge among the users to disinfect the living room. As the user disinfects one item, he/she is compelled to disinfect the other two also, in order to get the inner sense of satisfaction. In the end, when the user is prompted to disinfect their hands with Viroprotek hand sanitiser, they promptly go for it to get a feel-good factor."
According to Inshorts, 16.11 per cent people engaged with the ad, which also garnered a reach of over 1.5 million owing to its compelling nature.
Speaking about the campaign, Kosal Malladi, general manager, Madison Media, said, “Due to the pandemic, the market is extremely cluttered in the sanitiser space. Given its repertoire of innovative work, we were confident that Inshorts will come up with an ad that users are compelled to engage with, which is exactly what it has delivered.”
Piyush Thakur, national sales head, Inshorts, shared, “The ad tech space is evolving rapidly, and brands are looking for partners who are able to provide them with ad solutions and campaigns that pique interest, along with ensuring high ROIs. At Inshorts, our constant endeavour is to come up with extremely customised campaigns that effectively capture the psyche of the target audience and stick with them for a long time.”