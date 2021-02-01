InsuranceDekho doles out the importance of health insurance in a new spot

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the insurtech startup informs us of all the services it offers.
Health emergencies don’t come knocking. And a world-riddled with a pandemic, it is more than important to own a health insurance plan.
However, choosing one is easier said than done. There are so many factors to consider… It’s these very factors InsuranceDekho, an insurtech startup, says it looks after when you avail its services.
In a 30-second ad conceptualised by Leo Burnett, InsuranceDekho educates customers on how they can “compare and review policies online, get the right policy at the right price, consult an insurance expert and receive unconditional support from a dedicated help desk, especially during claim settlement.”
Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, InsuranceDekho, said, “Our campaign aims to establish the importance of insurance in the life of a common man. Customers are at the core of everything we do at InsuranceDekho. We are focused on providing a hassle-free experience, from helping the customers choose the right policy up till the claim settlement. With this campaign, we seek to assure consumers that purchasing an insurance policy is a very easy task. With our offerings, we make it possible for them to move ahead.”
Arjuna Gaur, Director, Leo Burnett said ‘Getting the right health plan and assistance is a tough task. The film is a metaphor, revealing the worries of people with inadequate or no health insurance policies.”
“The challenge was to tackle a serious subject like healthcare with humour without devaluing the message. But with the right cast and chemistry between them, we were able to emphasize the importance of choosing health plans properly. And how InsuranceDekho.com is a platform that empowers people to do so while giving them end-to-end support.'