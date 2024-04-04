IPL: Ad volumes surge by 4% during the first seven matches

The top 5 categories in IPL 17 together had 52% share of ad volumes. Ecommerce-gaming and pan masala were the only common categories in IPL 17 and IPl 16. Out of the total 5 categories, 2 of them belonged to F&B Sector in IPL 17. The top 5 advertisers of IPL 17 contributed 34% share of ad volumes with Sporta Technologies leading the list. Sporta Technologies, Vishnu Packaging and Bharti Airtel were the common advertisers between IPL 17 & IPL 16. Among the top 5 advertisers in IPL 17, Sporta Technologies retained its 1st position during all the 7 matches.