IPL: Ad volumes surge by 4% during the first seven matches

Ad volumes during the first seven matches of IPL 17 grew by 4% as compared to IPL 16, says a report by TAM. The report further added that the count of categories in IPL 17 increased significantly by 65% compared to IPL 16. Also, the count of advertisers increased by 28% during IPL 17 over IPL 16. In categories, e-commerce and gaming, maintained its top position throughout all the 7 matches of IPL 17.
The top 5 categories in IPL 17 together had 52% share of ad volumes. Ecommerce-gaming and pan masala were the only common categories in IPL 17 and IPl 16. Out of the total 5 categories, 2 of them belonged to F&B Sector in IPL 17. The top 5 advertisers of IPL 17 contributed 34% share of ad volumes with Sporta Technologies leading the list. Sporta Technologies, Vishnu Packaging and Bharti Airtel were the common advertisers between IPL 17 & IPL 16. Among the top 5 advertisers in IPL 17, Sporta Technologies retained its 1st position during all the 7 matches.
The report further highlights that 30 new categories and 55 new brands were advertised in seven matches of IPL 17 compared to the same number of matches in IPL 16. Among the 55 new brands, 'Parle Food Products' was the leading brand followed by 'Airtel Xstream Fiber'.