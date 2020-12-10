Isobar bags digital & creative mandate for BSH Home Appliances in India

Commenting on the partnership, Neeraj Bahl, MD, BSH Household Appliances said, “We are delighted to have Isobar on board to drive the digital communications for Bosch and Siemens. Keeping in mind our core proposition of empowering the Indian audiences and enabling them with peaceful and hassle-free life at home, Isobar was an appropriate fitment for us as their solution-oriented approach combined with creative renditions aligns with our core requirements. We are confident that together, we will be able to creatively connect with audiences to make Bosch a relatable household name.”