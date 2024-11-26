Creative agency itch wins Nasher Miles’ digital mandate

Luggage brand Nasher Miles has chosen a less-than-a-year-old creative agency itch to service its digital mandate following a multi-agency pitch.

itch will work closely with Nasher Miles to amplify the brand’s presence within the online travel community and building influence and deeper connections with audiences who share a passion for travel and adventure.

The partnership will begin with Nasher Miles' new digital media relaunch, leveraging creative content, influencer collaborations, and data-driven campaigns designed to resonate with India’s evolving travel community.

Naman Agarwal, co-founder of itch said, "We are thrilled to partner with Nasher Miles, a brand that shares our passion for bold, creative storytelling. Together, we’re excited to push boundaries and make travel feel even more personal, accessible, and engaging for the Indian audience."

Shruti Kedia, co-founder and marketing head of Nasher Miles remarked, "In itch, we’ve found a partner who genuinely understands our aspirations for digital growth and innovation. Their fresh perspective and creative strengths align perfectly with our goals, and we’re excited to create memorable, impactful digital journeys that connect deeply with our customers."