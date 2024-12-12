iThrive unveils campaign on Magnesium Bisglycinate for stress relief

iThrive, a nutrition supplements platform, announced the launch of its latest campaign, “Discover the Power of Magnesium: Reduce Stress & Calm Your Mind.” The campaign highlights the benefits of Magnesium Bisglycinate, a bioavailable supplement that helps reduce stress, improve calmness, and support well-being.

The campaign video features an overwhelmed and overworked personnel who is under a lot of pressure of work and so is his colleagues. But once he drinks Magnesium Bisglycinate, he feels relieved and stress free. The story depicts how the supplement helped him to take it easy. The agenda of the ad campaign is to remain stress free in the fast paced world.

“Stress and fatigue are often seen as unavoidable in today’s world, but it doesn’t have to be this way. At iThrive, we’re committed to helping people thrive—physically, mentally, and emotionally. Magnesium Bisglycinate is one of nature’s most powerful tools for reducing stress and enhancing resilience. With this campaign, we aim to educate and empower individuals to reclaim their well-being,” said Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and founder of iThrive.

“This campaign isn’t just about showcasing a product; it’s about storytelling that connects with the reality of our audience. All of us understand the mere feeling of being under pressure at work and that’s exactly what the campaign addresses. We at iThrive promote the notion that stress at work is normal. We are rather encouraging the idea of being stress free and conducting daily activities. Magnesium comes into play here and becomes a game changer by providing balance, clarity and good health,” said Sumeet Salve, head of marketing at iThrive.