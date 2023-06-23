Janasya ropes in Rashmika Mandanna as Brand Ambassador

Commenting on the association and ambassadorship, youth icon and actress Rashmika Mandanna said, "I have been an enthusiastic supporter of Janasya for a while, so I was overjoyed when they asked me to be their brand ambassador. I find it very admirable that they come up with such exquisite clothing that is both fashionable and reasonably priced. This brand believes in helping women step up their fashion game, and their ethnic collection absolutely makes my eyes glimmer. Looking forward to being a part of this breathtaking and benevolent brand."