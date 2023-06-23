Janasya ropes in Rashmika Mandanna as Brand Ambassador

Through regional and national marketing and by onboarding Rashmika, Janasya aims to appeal to the young customer base in India.
Janasya, an industry player in the ever-evolving realm of the Indian Fashion landscape, proudly unveils an extraordinary milestone with the iconic Rashmika Mandanna as its Brand Ambassador. Jansaya's vision, style, and aesthetic perfectly align with her. Her magnetic charisma and personality strike a chord with the youth of India, which is the target audience for Janasya.
The collaboration between Janasya and Rashmika Mandanna brings together two titans who represent perfection in their respective fields. This alliance intends to reinvent the fashion industry and establish new standards for creativity and luxury, with an uncompromising dedication to quality and innovation. Through regional and national marketing and by onboarding Rashmika, Janasya aims to appeal to the young customer base in India by providing distinct and fashionable products at a reasonable cost. For years, Janasya has been praised for its exceptional craftsmanship, meticulous attention to detail, and skill in blending traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary designs.
Vinay Kanodia, co-founder of Janasya, says, "We are excited to begin this remarkable journey with Rashmika Mandanna. Her flawless sense of fashion and fashion-forward approach perfectly encapsulate our brand spirit. Together, we want to design a collection that is unparalleled and pushes the boundaries of modern fashion while capturing the spirit of Indian history."
Commenting on the association and ambassadorship, youth icon and actress Rashmika Mandanna said, "I have been an enthusiastic supporter of Janasya for a while, so I was overjoyed when they asked me to be their brand ambassador. I find it very admirable that they come up with such exquisite clothing that is both fashionable and reasonably priced. This brand believes in helping women step up their fashion game, and their ethnic collection absolutely makes my eyes glimmer. Looking forward to being a part of this breathtaking and benevolent brand."