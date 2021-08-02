Jaquar Group gives additional digital mandate to Social Beat

Social Beat will help Jaquar World address the global market and grow their brand awareness through social media.
Jaquar Group has partnered with Social Beat, a digital growth partner to top brands in India, to widen their consumer base globally for their complete bathroom destination showroom, Jaquar World, in addition to the digital mandate for the Indian market.
According to the mandate, Social Beat will help Jaquar World address the global market and grow their brand awareness through social media. With over 18 stores in all major cities around the world, Jaquar World aims to attract more customers to visit these stores and Social Beat will aid Jaquar World achieve the goal through social media campaigns on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn as well as performance marketing for priority countries.
Jaquar World is a one-stop destination where one could walk in, conceptualise their bathroom, choose from a plethora of aesthetic bathroom designs and even get professional help and design inputs in creating one’s dream bathroom. Through social media, Jaquar World is committed to reaching more customers digitally so that they visit the stores for a chance to make their dream bathroom a reality.
Jaquar World offers everything one could dream of in the bathroom space through two of its most respected global brands - the premium Jaquar and the ultra- luxurious Artize. Speaking on the association with Social Beat, Sandeep Shukla - Head Marcom – Jaquar Group Global Operations said, "Our journey towards scaling up online globally extends with Social Beat and we are happy to continue our association with this young and energetic team!”
Jaquar has today become synonymous with luxury bathroom fittings, and it has only grown steadily. With Jaquar World, the brand has tried to create an interactive space where art and design can meet functionality of a bathroom. “We are excited to extend the Made in India brand globally and we look forward to helping their new dream, Jaquar World, grow digitally, around the world" said Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder, Social Beat.