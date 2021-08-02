Jaquar Group gives additional digital mandate to Social Beat

Jaquar World offers everything one could dream of in the bathroom space through two of its most respected global brands - the premium Jaquar and the ultra- luxurious Artize. Speaking on the association with Social Beat, Sandeep Shukla - Head Marcom – Jaquar Group Global Operations said, "Our journey towards scaling up online globally extends with Social Beat and we are happy to continue our association with this young and energetic team!”