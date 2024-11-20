John Lewis’ Christmas ad: Narnia-inspired journey inside a store

For many shoppers, last-minute Christmas shopping is a stressful task. However, few would claim that it has ever taken them on a Narnia-esque adventure into their past, touching on both heartwarming and heartbreaking moments.

That’s precisely the experience offered by John Lewis' Christmas ad, a British institution since its first release in 2007. The release of the ad by the high-end department store has, in many ways, become synonymous with the start of the festive season in the United Kingdom.

Saatchi & Saatchi London created this year’s advert, a two-minute cocktail of the surreal, the silly, the relatable, and the nostalgic. Set to the music of Sonnet by Richard Ashcroft, the ad follows its heroine as she enters a John Lewis store in London in search of a gift. Pressed for time—with the store set to close in 15 minutes—she hurriedly browses through a rack of dresses.

While rifling through the dresses, she notices a gap in the wall and steps through. On the other side lies her childhood bedroom, with a large brown suitcase in the centre. As she opens it, a little girl suddenly appears and asks, “What are you looking for?”

What unfolds next is a near-hallucinatory journey through the heroine’s past, exploring her relationship with her sister—the good, the bad, and the ugly.

AdAge quoted Franki Goodwin, chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, as describing the advert as “both grown-up and childlike at the same time.” She added: “We’ve all been there—time’s running out, and you’re still looking for the perfect gift for someone in your life who’s impossible to shop for. That’s why I believe viewers will truly connect with our heroine, as she dives into a rack of dresses, exploring her memories in search of that special gift.”

In the West, some of the most emotional and heart-tugging ads are released in the lead-up to the festive season. Similarly, India experiences this trend during Diwali. Recently, technology giant Amazon released a touching advert showing how theatre staff come together to help a janitor realise his dream of singing live on stage.

Coca-Cola's AI Christmas ad falls flat

However, things do not always go as planned. This year, Coca-Cola’s Christmas advert fell flat due to the company’s use of artificial intelligence in its creation. One post on X criticised the ad while paying homage to Haddon Sundblom, the original artist behind Coca-Cola's iconic Santa imagery. It remarked: “Real art creates cultural landmarks. AI, not so much.”