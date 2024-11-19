Coca-Cola's AI-generated Christmas ad has left viewers feeling flat

Coca-Cola has unveiled an AI-generated version of its beloved "Holidays Are Coming" Christmas advertisement, replacing the nostalgic live-action original with a computer-generated reimagining that's causing more buzz than the drink itself.

The iconic original advert, a festive staple for Coca-Cola since 1995, has been reimagined through generative AI. It preserves the essence of the original while introducing some modern twists.

The 16-second spot, which hit screens this week, closely mimics the 1995 version—complete with the instantly recognisable iconic soundtrack and snowy road scenes—but with a few key differences that scream "2024 makeover".

PJ Pereira, founder of Silverside AI and the creative mind behind the project, couldn't contain his excitement when describing the collaboration.

In a LinkedIn post that reads like a tech enthusiast's Christmas morning, he detailed the mammoth undertaking: over 10,000 frames rendered, 5,000 video segments processed, and more than 100 final assets created. "The Holidays arrived indeed," he proclaimed, suggesting this is more than merely an advertisement—it's a significant technological milestone.

However, the internet—never one to sip quietly—has erupted with criticism that's about as subtle as a sledgehammer. Social media users have been relentless, lambasting the ad as "creepy".

One particularly scathing comment paid homage to Haddon Sundblom, the original artist behind Coca-Cola's iconic Santa imagery, pointedly stating: "Real art creates cultural landmarks. AI, not so much."

Reminder of Haddon Sundblom, the artist responsible for creating the iconic red santa for coca cola’s commercials.



Real art creates cultural landmarks. AI, not so much. https://t.co/fS8EsBeQ2F pic.twitter.com/HZvnxLdkyt — Porkyuupine 🐾 - COMMS OPEN (@Porkyuuuupine) November 15, 2024

Another user wrote, "This is extremely scary and robbing actors of their money!!"

The backlash is not exclusive to Coca-Cola. Toys R Us, an American retailer of toys, clothing, and baby products faced similar vitriol last year when it released an AI-generated video featuring a young Charles Lazarus, the brand's founder.

Creative professionals across industries are increasingly viewing AI with a blend of fascination and fear, concerned that these technological advancements could make their skills redundant.

This isn't Coca-Cola's first dance with artificial intelligence, mind you. Last year, the beverage giant ventured into the realm of AI with the "Create Real Magic" campaign, enabling users to craft digital holiday cards through generative AI.

It even launched a limited-edition Y3000 soda conceptualised through AI technology—a move that screams "we're hip and future-forward" louder than a teenager's Spotify playlist.

The announcement of company's strategic alliance with Bain & Company and OpenAI last year signals a serious commitment to integrating artificial intelligence across its business operations.

Coca-Cola is not merely focused on creating quirky advertisements; it is strategically positioning itself as a forward-thinking brand poised to embrace technological innovation.

Yet, the critical response raises profound questions about the role of human creativity in an increasingly automated world. Can an algorithm truly capture the emotional nuance that makes a Christmas ad memorable? Or are we witnessing the first tremors of a seismic shift in creative production?

While Coca-Cola remains tight-lipped about the public's mixed reception, the AI-generated ad serves as a fascinating case study in the ongoing negotiation between adtech and emotional authenticity.