Coca-Cola launches limited edition soda created using AI technology.

The Y3000 soda was co-created with artificial intelligence.
Coca-Cola has launched a limited edition soda that has been created using AI technology. The Coca-Cola Y3000 soda is "the first futuristic flavour co-created with human and artificial intelligence," says the company.
The company, while talking to the media says that the new soda was developed in a two-step process. First, the researchers at Coca-Cola collected the key flavour preferences and trends to 'understand what consumers imagine and think the future tastes like'.
This information was then fed to Coke’s artificial intelligence system to help develop flavour profiles and pairings. As per Coca-Cola's website, the new drink comes in zero sugar as well as normal sugar varieties.
The company says, it has also used AI to develop the packaging of the new product. Unlike the classic Coca-Cola red, the packaging is purple and pink. The logo has also been modified and appears pixelated unlike the normal Coca-Cola logo.
Oana Vlad, Coca-Cola’s senior director of global strategy, says, “Inspired by the timelessness of Coca-Cola, we want to celebrate everyone’s idea of what the future might look like. With the help of AI-powered technology, Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar imagines how a Coca-Cola from the future could taste and introduces innovative experiences to explore the future."