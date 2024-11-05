Joy Personal Care features Sanya Malhotra & Medha Shankr in new TVC

Joy Personal Care, a skin care brand, under the aegis of RSH Global, launched a new campaign for its flagship winter-care product Honey & Almonds Body Lotion. This new TVC features Bollywood actors and brand ambassadors Sanya Malhotra and Medha Shankr, with Bengali actress, Mimi Chakraborty.

In the new TVC, Sanya Malhotra basks in the winter sun, gently caressing her hands and feet, smiling at how soft her skin feels. Nearby, Mimi Chakraborty and Medha Shankr eagerly ask Sanya about her skincare secret. In the TVC Sanya finally reveals her secret: Joy Honey & Almonds Body Lotion. Through this film the brand wanted to showcase how the body lotion’s non-greasy formula works perfectly on the skin, ideal for the winter season.

The film will be further amplified across various media channels such as Television, YouTube, Social Media and other Digital platforms.

Commenting on the launch of the TVC, Sunil Agarwal, founder and chairman of Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), stated, "Winter season, especially in the North, is a critical time for skincare, as the dry air requires both nourishment and intense moisturisation. This period, coinciding with the festive season, is also strategically important from a category perspective. Our flagship Honey & Almonds Body Lotion is highly cherished by customers across markets, and with this new campaign, we are confident it will further drive category growth and expand our reach. The refreshing appeal of our brand ambassadors in the TVC, combined with their authentic charm, perfectly reflects our brand’s core values of authenticity and inclusivity. We believe this collaboration will strengthen our connection with consumers, enabling us to build even deeper relationships with our audience."

Poulomi Roy, chief marketing officer of Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), said, “We are excited to bring together our brand ambassadors for the TVC of our flagship winter product, Honey & Almonds Body Lotion. Honey and almonds have always held a special place in Indian culture and households, known for their deeply nourishing properties, which aligns perfectly with our proposition, ‘Beautiful by Nature.’ Collaborating with talented individuals like Sanya Malhotra, Mimi Chakraborty, and Medha Shankr allows us to reach a wider audience. This campaign not only highlights the benefits of our flagship product but also reinforces our brand’s presence in the market.”

Sanya Malhotra shared, “Returning to shoot for Joy Personal Care is always such a pleasure! Working with the incredibly talented Mimi Chakraborty and Medha Shankr has made this experience truly special. The creativity and energy on set was truly inspiring, and as a brand ambassador, I’m super excited to be part of this campaign.”

Medha Shankr expressed, “This campaign has been a fantastic experience for me. Partnering with Sanya and Mimi to promote Joy’s Honey & Almonds Body Lotion has been both enjoyable and rewarding. Honey & Almonds Body Lotion is ideal for the winter season for its perfect blend of 100% almond oil and honey.”

Mimi Chakraborty remarked, “As the ambassador for the Honey & Almonds Body Lotion in West Bengal, working with Sanya and Medha has been a delightful experience. The TVC beautifully captures the essence of Joy’s flagship product Honey & Almonds Body Lotion, and I’m grateful to be part of this project.”