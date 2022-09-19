Kaizzen bags communication and digital marketing mandate for LNJ Bhilwara Kings

After winning the PR rights of the Bhilwara Kings at Legends League Cricket season 2, Mr Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO, Kaizzen said “We at Kaizzen are elated to be entrusted by LNJ Bhilwara Group to handle its communication mandate for the Bhilwara Kings at the Legends League Cricket to enrich the corporate image of the group. The vision and priorities of the group are quite clear and our team is pumped up to work in close coordination with the brand to reach its goal by delivering creative, impactful and disruptive PR solutions. We are looking forward to a strong partnership.”