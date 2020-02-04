Kamal Haasan, Banijay Asia and Turmeric Media come together to create regional content

Commenting on the partnership, Deepak Dhar, CEO and Founder of Banijay Asia states: “In less than two years, we have created content across genres which has been widely accepted by the viewers. With this partnership, we are confident we will be able to create material which will suffice demands and be appreciated by vast audiences. Along with the mainstream market, we would also like to target the regional base, creating ground-breaking titles for the masses. We at Banijay Asia are proud to have partnered with a personality like Kamal Haasan, who has been a part of our industry for close to 60 years.”