Kantar launches the second edition of its Creative Effectiveness Awards in India

Creatives from Amazon, Hindustan Unilever, Marico, Mondelez and Whirlpool share laurels in the TV category
Throughout 2021 Kantar, the world’s leading marketing data and analytics company tested more than 13,000 creatives for clients around the world. 10% (1300+) of those creatives were tested in India alone.
Today, Kantar unveils the ads that were most effective and creative in 2021 across India. What makes these awards unique is that consumers are the jury. As people control a brand's fortunes through their spending power, their voice decides what is effective advertising. The India report shortlisted over 350 ads, tested across categories, markets, TG’s and media channels.
Across television ads tested in India, Kantar has awarded standout performers in five product categories- Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Durables, Home Care & Services. Kantar has also included a special segment on social causes and this edition spotlights
‘Un-stereotype’ which is all about celebrating gender progressive advertising.
Creatives for the digital medium are the focus today and will continue to be so in the future as well. For bringing to life the exciting storytelling possibilities in the digital world, Kantar has awarded standout performers in the ‘under 6 seconds’ and ‘over 6 seconds’ categories.
All ads exemplify essential characteristics of being creatively engaging and landing persuasive stories that enhance brand sales.
Commenting on this year’s winners, Soumya Mohanty, managing director & chief client officer, Insights Division, Kantar said, “The spread of ads that consumers have perceived to be both creative and effective is an affirmation of the fact that the space for creativity even in context of marketing ROI is infinite. While there is no magic formula for creating such ads, we can start with the right ingredients and refine them by testing them out with consumers. Kantar is pleased to share the learnings that we have had in the area while working with the leading marketeers in India.”
Key highlights from this year’s report:
Kantar’s Strategic Sparks identified for effective and creative TV advertising:
Indians love to ride fulfilling story arcs: Stories create room for empathy, engagement, and vivid memories through which one could influence the way in which consumers think & feel about the brands.
Touch of drama helps: Just the right kind and quantity of spice delivered through creative storytelling and filmmaking, elevates even the repetitive themes, to make them more personal, relevant and aspirational.
License to be extravagant in visualization: Indians are open to suspending their disbelief for the well visualised film
Layer in emotional meaningfulness: Emotive contexts have the potential to make the consumers warm up to even the dry functional categories.
Show, not tell: Integrating brand payoffs as an organic plot event in the script is a timeless approach toward creating vivid and persuasive memories.
Kantar’s Strategic Sparks for effective and creative digital advertising:
Customized and integrated content yields significantly higher ROI: Carrying forward creative stories and elements from other media amplify the impact of digital assets.
Shoot for instant meaning: Given the attention poor consumers and short window available, it pays to ensure that the consumers are not called to do any additional work for decoding what they are supposed to think and feel about the brand
Ride the moment: Embrace the topical issues and trends, to engage and be relevant
Strike an emotive chord: Well told stories open up consumers for longer format videos
Hook them early: Promise of a fulfilling story arc, emotive journey and humor help in ensuring that consumers stay invested beyond 6 seconds.
Unstereotyping: Time to mainstream progressive gender portrayal
Kantar’s collaboration with the Unstereotype Alliance has led to the development of the Unstereotype metric (UM) which Kantar now includes as a measure of gender portrayal in advertising as an integral part of its Link™ communication pretesting solution. Thus, setting a foundation for marketers to review the potential of their creative executions on this dimension to monitor progress over time.
Unstereotype metric* (UM) in the long term provides learning and context for gender progressive advertisements. UM is now measured for 14,000+ ads across 70 countries, 3,300+ brands and 251 categories.
Unstereotyping in advertisements is predicted to unlock higher marketing ROI. It signifies strong brand equity and is likely to impact short term sales as well. This impact is not only true for women, but progressive male role models also impact business outcomes across categories.
Progressive ads are more effective and trigger positive engagement. They are in general seen to be more enjoyable, relevant, different and even pleasantly surprising.
Unstereotyping affects various aspects of the brand- power, meaningfulness, difference and saliency especially seen in food & beverage, household and personal care categories.
There are clear and present rewards for brands that seek to be at the forefront of embedding progressive gender roles