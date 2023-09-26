Kapil Dev joins Disney+ Hotstar in new ad promoting free ICC Men's World Cup streaming

The 'Itna Sab Free' campaign from the platform has seen the actor Kartik Aaryan take the limelight previously.
Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled another advertisement to plug its free ICC World Cup streaming, this time featuring cricket legend Kapil Dev. The ad film spotlights the OTT platform's extensive free content offerings, with a particular focus on the upcoming ICC Men's World Cup. This development comes on the heels of another recent ad campaign by Disney+ Hotstar, which starred popular actor Kartik Aaryan and also emphasised the availability of free content on the platform.
The OTT platform is taking a bold stride into the world of cricket streaming by offering free access to the much-anticipated ICC Men's World Cup matches. In the new ad film, the iconic cricketer is kidnapped by a bunch of villagers, demanding an uninterrupted power supply during the World Cup. The alternative to kidnapping and frivolous demands, as the police point out, is the free streaming services from Hotstar, available on mobile phones. The ad has been created by MANJA.
Notably, Kartik Aaryan had already taken centre stage in the previous ad film of the ‘Itna Sab Free’ campaign, promoting the same free content offerings. These advertisements are part of the platform's concerted efforts to capture the attention and loyalty of cricket fans across India.
However, amidst the glitz and glamour of these promotional efforts lies a simmering dispute. The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), representing cable operators and industry stakeholders, has voiced concerns about the impact of Disney+ Hotstar's free cricket streaming on its members' businesses. They argue that their customers are increasingly demanding access to live cricket broadcasts without incurring additional charges, a development that poses financial challenges to cable operators.
The AIDCF has taken its concerns to the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), seeking a resolution to this issue. The tribunal's decision could potentially reshape the landscape of sports streaming in India, as it considers the balance between viewer enjoyment and industry sustainability.
In the midst of this intriguing drama, Disney+ Hotstar's marketing campaigns featuring cricket legend Kapil Dev and Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan add an extra layer of excitement to the ongoing clash between entertainment and business interests. As cricket fever continues to grip the nation, the outcome of this dispute will undoubtedly impact how fans access and enjoy the sport they hold so dear.