Kapil Dev joins Disney+ Hotstar in new ad promoting free ICC Men's World Cup streaming

The OTT platform is taking a bold stride into the world of cricket streaming by offering free access to the much-anticipated ICC Men's World Cup matches. In the new ad film, the iconic cricketer is kidnapped by a bunch of villagers, demanding an uninterrupted power supply during the World Cup. The alternative to kidnapping and frivolous demands, as the police point out, is the free streaming services from Hotstar, available on mobile phones. The ad has been created by MANJA.