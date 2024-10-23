Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri partner with Spotify on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Certain characters leave an everlasting impression on the cinematic world, and 'Manjulika' played by Vidya Balan is certainly one of those. Fans continue to love her for her performance in the 2007 cult movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa, especially her famous dance to Ami Je Tomar. The film did well at the box office, ranking as the sixth highest-grossing Bollywood flick that year.

Advertisment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which continued the original's success, was released in May 2022 and starred Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani. Now, the franchise is set to return with its third installment, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in the lead, just in time for a Diwali release. And the best part? The OG ‘Manjulika’, Vidya Balan, is back in the story.

Kartik and Triptii have partnered with Spotify to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The ad begins with the duo urging viewers to catch the movie's soundtracks on Spotify. It then transitions to a shoot for a Spotify ad, where the director calls for another take, prompting the crew to worry about missing their Diwali celebrations.

That’s when Kartik plays the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track, a remix of the iconic Hare Ram Hare Ram on Spotify, instantly lifting everyone's mood. The crew starts dancing, bringing the Diwali celebration to life right on set. Tripti wraps it up with, “Jo Diwali wali feeling kahin bhi jagaye, woh music magic hai.” The ad concludes on a mysterious locked door, heightening suspense and hinting at the forthcoming film.

This new Spotify ad follows the “Music, magic hai” campaign, which debuted in July and demonstrates how music unifies, evokes nostalgia, bridges generational gaps, and is a fun, everyday companion.

In addition to their Spotify collaboration, Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan recently graced the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, where they engaged in a quiz game for charity while promoting their upcoming film.

Kartik recently attended DJ Alan Walker's show in Mumbai, delighting fans by jumping on stage and grooving to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track with the audience, while Walker himself giving a special shout out to the film.

Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, Neeraj Sridhar, Tanishk Bagchi, Pritam, Dhrruv Yogi, and Sameer are among the notable artists who have lent their voice to the title track.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie will hit the screens on November 1, 2024. Kartik will be reprising his role as ‘Rooh Baba’ and Rajpal Yadav returns as ‘Chhota Pandit.’ The third sequel also brings in Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra and Rajesh Sharma.

As one of Bollywood's most cherished movies, Bhool Bhulaiyaa continues to resonate with fans through memes that reflect the cultural impact of the film. ‘Manjulika’ remains relevant—not only in the hearts of her fans but also on social media, where memes featuring her iconic expressions and dialogues thrive.