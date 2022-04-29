Katrina Kaif dons multiple hats in Veet's latest ad

Speaking about the campaign, Dilen Gandhi, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia – Health & Nutrition, Reckitt, said, “We understand that the multifaceted woman of today is looking to make her life simpler with innovative, easy to use solutions without compromising results. We are excited to launch our new campaign #TheBetterWayToWax with Katrina Kaif. She resonates and inspires women who know what they want in life and achieve same with confidence and style. This campaign is our way to celebrate women who don’t compromise and want the best in everything that they do. Veet Cold Wax Strips are the perfect solution offering a convenient and effective way to remove hair with great results.”