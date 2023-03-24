Katrina Kaif invests in health and wellness brand Hyugalife

Renowned ad filmmaker Anish Dedhia, who directed this one said, "Hyugalife is self-aware as a brand, and our aim was to make the visuals of this campaign engaging and captivating. And also borrow from some quirky features Hyugalife.com has on their app/website. Katrina being the cool cat she is along with the other actors were placed in an abstract setting to give a sense of how well you can take care of yourself health-wise and be well-maintained and groomed at the same time. We used some fun emoticons and graphical elements to make it an entertaining watch.