KBM Spices appoints Parineeti Chopra as Brand Ambassador

Speaking about the association, Rupesh Aggrawal, CMO and co-owner of KBM Foods Pvt. Ltd. which owns the brand KBM spices said, "We are extremely delighted to have Parineeti Chopra onboard as our brand ambassador. She resonates with our brand values and is loved by millions across the country. We are confident that her energy and passion for life will bring a fresh perspective to our brand and help us connect with a larger audience."