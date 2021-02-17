The 3rd ad from OYO's new campaign is about those cheeky moves that always work

Kirkire, the husband/partner asks Gupta if she will something “amazing” he viewed on his phone. When she takes the phone from him to see what it is... Turns out he’d switched on the selfie camera and Gupta is looking at herself. Cheesy? Yes. Does it work? Of course. While some would disagree, the pride on Kirkire’s face when he remarks, “I’m smooth right? Right!” takes the cake.