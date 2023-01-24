KEI Wires & Cables connect with young India in its new ad

While launching the campaign, Anil Gupta, chairman and MD of KEI Wires & Cables said, “After successfully serving clients in India and exporting to more than 60 countries worldwide, we’ve laid a strong foundation amongst our stakeholders. However, with this campaign, our focus is to build a deeper relationship with the end consumers, especially the nation’s youth who’re the leaders of tomorrow. It is important for them to know that we’re standing strong to support their dreams while they strive to fulfill their goals.”