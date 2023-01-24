KEI Wires & Cables connect with young India in its new ad

The ad film was created in collaboration with Django Digital, the brand’s creative agency for the campaign.
The wire brand KEI wires & cables speaks to the youth of the nation through its new commercial. The film thoughtfully throws light on instances where every character is determined to work towards their goal, despite facing numerous tensions.
Starts with a regional metro service employee waking up before the dawn kicks in on a chilly winter morning
A young Science Enthusiast successfully making a discovery
A fierce architect determined to accomplish her project despite a long and tiring day
A female boxing athlete showcasing her unwavering strength while practicing for the national championship
A young student venturing into her independent life away from home, seeking her mother’s blessings
A proud husband flaunting his wife’s achievement
Cricket match uniting the family while rooting for the Indian team
The key elements in all the instances are supported by an appliance/device that runs smoothly with KEI wires and cables. Being in the business with 5+ decades of experience, KEI aims to connect with the younger generation and urges them to not lose sight of their goals.
While launching the campaign, Anil Gupta, chairman and MD of KEI Wires & Cables said, “After successfully serving clients in India and exporting to more than 60 countries worldwide, we’ve laid a strong foundation amongst our stakeholders. However, with this campaign, our focus is to build a deeper relationship with the end consumers, especially the nation’s youth who’re the leaders of tomorrow. It is important for them to know that we’re standing strong to support their dreams while they strive to fulfill their goals.”