Kellogg’s banks on a multigrain proposition with its Chocos relaunch

“All our campaigns get conceptualised at the breakfast tables of consumers that we visit. We observe with consumers the way breakfast is had and try to recreate the moments that happen between children and their parents. So our brief was to show the beautiful balance of nourishment and delight of new Kellogg's multigrain Chocos in the context of the charming world that exists between mothers and children,” he says, explaining the genesis of the campaign and the brief given to the agency.