Kerala Tourism’s new post takes a leaf out of the Bible app’s increasingly viral ad

Both spots use the same template, where a poor rating surprisingly works for the brand.
Kerala Tourism’s Instagram post is evidence of how virality sooner or later leads to variants of the original creative work.
In this case, it is an ad on the Toronto Subway from the Bible smartphone app, which the Indian state’s tourism board has taken inspiration from and given a desi touch.
The Bible app’s ad shows a zero-star rating from Satan – it works in favour of god’s word.
On the other hand, Kerala Tourism used the same template, but instead of the devil, it is a jealous friend who gives a one-star rating when asked about a solo trip to the state.
In the post caption, the tourism board tips its hat to the original creator, “IYKYK!”
Snaps of the Bible app ad were circulating on social media. Former Dentsu executive A D compared the two ads in a LinkedIn post and revealed the Bible ad was from a Toronto Subway train.
Last year, Coffee brand Sleepy Owl rolled out an OOH campaign that used celebrity doppelgangers to show that even the stars enjoy its coffee.
It acknowledged that it took inspiration from the OOH campaign of Surreal, a UK-based cereal brand, that named celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, Serena Williams, and Michael Jordan and said they loved its cereal. Turns out they were ordinary people who shared their names with the celebrities.
Cover image credit: A D/LinkedIn