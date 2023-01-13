KFC releases TVC to announce the comeback of Chizza

Viewers are in for a delight as they witness the cheesy sizzle as the Chizza gets ready. The perfect scattering of onions and mixed peppers on top, along with the classic herb sprinkle, on the all chicken, no crust Chizza is what makes it a blockbuster hit amongst fans. The cheesy pull at first bite and the Colonel’s declaration “KFC Chizza…. the crunch begins. Let’s KFC!” is the perfect climax to the film. This superhit is now back at a KFC near you!