KFC’s Colonel Sanders has prepared a Biryani Bucket

Fried chicken on top of flavourful rice is what’s in the dish.
Do you remember the ‘Pen Pineapple Apple Pen’ song from 2016? The guy would add two random together and turn them into a new dish. KFC India, whilst not mimicked, has certainly taken a teenie-weenie cue from PPAP for its latest innovation i.e KFC Biryani Bucket. Colonel Sanders adds KFC’s fried chicken to “flavourful rice” to create the Biryani Bucket.
Moksh Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India, said, “The campaign film is a close representation of just how much KFC fans wanted us to bring together two of their greatest loves – their favourite KFC chicken and flavourful biryani. We are thrilled to render a KFC take on this beloved cuisine, and the KFC Biryani Bucket is an earmark in our journey of designing innovative products. We hope KFC and biryani lovers will enjoy this new offering.”
Ogilvy North, Chief Creative Officer, Ritu Sharda, shared, “A KFC version of the Biryani was an idea whose time had come. The KFC page was reflecting this craving from people for a while. So, when KFC finally dished up its own twist on the cult-favourite Biryani - all our campaign really had to say was: You wanted it. We got it.”
