KICK-EV launches their digital TVC anthem “Safar” with Dharavi Hip-Hop group 7Bantaiz

The song is penned by Tushar Khair AKA “Alamothashana” and 7Bantaiz.
KICK-EV, a newest entrants in the electric 2-wheeler segment under the umbrella of AUTO i CARE, today launched its brand anthem “Safar” performed by popular Dharavi Hip-Hop group 7Bantaiz in a digital TVC.
The specially curated anthem promotes the joy and freedom a bike ride gives you. KICK EV has teamed up with 7 Bantaiz, an acclaimed musical group known for their unique fusion of genres and thought-provoking lyrics. The song is penned by Tushar Khair Aka “Alamothashana” who is a popular content creator and influencer and 7Bantaiz.
Aptly title "Safar" which translates to "journey" in English, is set to be an electrifying anthem that encapsulates the essence of KICK EV's mission to revolutionize transportation. The collaboration between KICK EV and 7Bantaiz promises to captivate hearts, inspire action, and ignite a movement toward a more sustainable future.
Speaking about the collaboration, Sagar Joshi CEO and founder KICK-EV shared, “We are incredibly excited about this collaboration with 7Bantaiz, their passion for music and dedication to raising awareness about sustainability align perfectly with our vision. 'Safar' will be more than just a song; it will be a rallying cry for change. With 'Safar,' we have aimed to inspire a new generation of eco-conscious travellers who are ready to embrace electric vehicles and reduce their carbon footprint."
7Bantaiz is an Indian Multilingual Hip Hop Crew from the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai. This crew consists of 7 highly talented hip hop artists, 6 multi-lingual Rappers who can rap into 5 plus Different Languages and 1 Beatboxer. Formed in the year 2014, these 14-year-olds were India’s Youngest Multilingual rap crew to make their way to into the Indian Hip Hop Fraternity. 7Bantaiz has featured in movies like Kaala, Gully Boy, Zoo and has been a part of the movie Chopstick for the rap track and also did the title track for the movie HITCHKI. They are also featured in the Netflix Original “The Umbrella Academy’ with the title track called AJOOBE.
Lyricist and popular social media personality, Tushar Khair added, “The lyrics of the song personifies the sense of freedom a bike ride gives a biker. The punch line “Safar Hai Suhana” brings out the emotions of a bike ride towards a greener future.”
KICK-EV has competitively priced its “Smassh” Electric 2 wheeler scooter at Rs.1.75lacs inclusive of all the taxes and it comes with a Free 5 year after sales service with warranty which includes motor, controller, battery, tyres and more.