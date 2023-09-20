KICK-EV launches their digital TVC anthem “Safar” with Dharavi Hip-Hop group 7Bantaiz

7Bantaiz is an Indian Multilingual Hip Hop Crew from the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai. This crew consists of 7 highly talented hip hop artists, 6 multi-lingual Rappers who can rap into 5 plus Different Languages and 1 Beatboxer. Formed in the year 2014, these 14-year-olds were India’s Youngest Multilingual rap crew to make their way to into the Indian Hip Hop Fraternity. 7Bantaiz has featured in movies like Kaala, Gully Boy, Zoo and has been a part of the movie Chopstick for the rap track and also did the title track for the movie HITCHKI. They are also featured in the Netflix Original “The Umbrella Academy’ with the title track called AJOOBE.