KING Pipes ropes in Suniel Shetty as its Brand Ambassador

Speaking on King Pipe’s leadership vision, Patel added, “Human water consumption is increasing every day. In order to save every drop of water, we must have defect-free and safe water storage, transportation, and distribution products. Manufacturing high-quality, efficient products is the most effective way to participate in environmental conservation and climate control. By serving the best, we can make a significant contribution towards saving humanity and mother nature. Maximum adoption of energy saving initiatives and maintain pollution free atmosphere through plantation at the company’s premises and surrounding areas as well is the mission of King Pipes.”