KING Pipes ropes in Suniel Shetty as its Brand Ambassador

With this association, the company aims to enhance its brand presence in the Indian market by creating a face with widespread national appeal
King Pipes roped in Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty as its brand ambassador.
With this association, the company aims to enhance its brand presence in the Indian market by creating a face with widespread national appeal and a relatable personality for its targeted demographics.
"Suniel Shetty is a self-made Bollywood celebrity, widely recognised as one of the most influential stars in both theatre and OTT platforms. Similarly, King Pipes has a proven track record of providing high-quality plumbing solutions that prioritise water and environmental conservation since 1996. Our ethos 'Stronger' perfectly aligns with Suniel Shetty's persona, making him the ideal embodiment of our brand," said Rajesh Patel, managing director, King Pipes.
The company’s future campaigns will also highlight its strong leadership vision related to environment and water conservation.
Suniel Shetty said, “I believe preserving the environment for future generations is a shared responsibility of all of us. I am thrilled to be onboard with King Pipes, which shares this sentiment. They have always been committed towards environmental protection. Their focus on saving water in all their products is truly commendable and sets an example for others to follow.”
Speaking on King Pipe’s leadership vision, Patel added, “Human water consumption is increasing every day. In order to save every drop of water, we must have defect-free and safe water storage, transportation, and distribution products. Manufacturing high-quality, efficient products is the most effective way to participate in environmental conservation and climate control. By serving the best, we can make a significant contribution towards saving humanity and mother nature. Maximum adoption of energy saving initiatives and maintain pollution free atmosphere through plantation at the company’s premises and surrounding areas as well is the mission of King Pipes.”