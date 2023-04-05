By afaqs! news bureau
KING Pipes ropes in Suniel Shetty as its Brand Ambassador

With this association, the company aims to enhance its brand presence in the Indian market by creating a face with widespread national appeal

King Pipes roped in Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty as its brand ambassador. 

With this association, the company aims to enhance its brand presence in the Indian market  by creating a face with widespread national appeal and a relatable personality for its targeted  demographics.  

"Suniel Shetty is a self-made Bollywood celebrity, widely recognised as one of the most  influential stars in both theatre and OTT platforms. Similarly, King Pipes has a proven track  record of providing high-quality plumbing solutions that prioritise water and environmental  conservation since 1996. Our ethos 'Stronger' perfectly aligns with Suniel Shetty's persona,  making him the ideal embodiment of our brand," said Rajesh Patel, managing director,  King Pipes. 

The company’s future campaigns will also highlight its strong leadership vision related to  environment and water conservation. 

Suniel Shetty said, “I believe preserving the environment for future generations is a shared  responsibility of all of us. I am thrilled to be onboard with King Pipes, which shares this  sentiment. They have always been committed towards environmental protection. Their focus  on saving water in all their products is truly commendable and sets an example for others to  follow.”  

Speaking on King Pipe’s leadership vision, Patel added, “Human water consumption is  increasing every day. In order to save every drop of water, we must have defect-free and safe  water storage, transportation, and distribution products. Manufacturing high-quality,  efficient products is the most effective way to participate in environmental conservation and  climate control. By serving the best, we can make a significant contribution towards saving  humanity and mother nature. Maximum adoption of energy saving initiatives and maintain  pollution free atmosphere through plantation at the company’s premises and surrounding  areas as well is the mission of King Pipes.”

