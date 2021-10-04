Kinnect bags the digital media mandate for TVS Raider

Commenting on this development, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Raider is targeted at consumers who are digital natives and hence it will be a digital first brand. We intend to build a strong connect with our customers leveraging digital and social platforms and Kinnect will champion this effort with their deep understanding of the medium and our brand. TVS Raider is redefining the category benchmarks in terms of engagement and buzz and we are confident that the momentum will continue to grow.”