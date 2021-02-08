Kinnect wins digital media mandate for Maple

Talking about the partnership, Tushar Bhatia, chief marketing officer, Maple, quoted , “We are on a high growth trajectory and while last year has faced us with COVID-19, we took this opportunity to re-invent ourselves. As a first step towards thriving in this environment, the focus was to give our customers a seamless experience online and offline, across buying, upgrading and being serviced during these times where #WFH is the new normal and travel is restricted. For this, We needed a partner who could understand our vision. We chose Kinnect after going through their profile and their adept understanding of customers across an array of brands. With the right mix of ideas and innovation, together we look forth to drive value and create experiences for our customers.”