Kinnect wins digital media mandate for Maple

Maple Digital Technologies, India’s leading Apple Premium Reseller has awarded Kinnect its digital media mandate. The account was won following a rigorous multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.
The agency will undertake digital media planning and strategic requirements for the brand, including social media management, web solutions, influencer outreach and online reputation management. In addition, Kinnect will be responsible for strengthening the brand's presence among its digital audience through the deliverance of effective campaigns for reaching consumers across digital channels.
Maple offers the best-in-class experience for everything Apple. With its brick and mortar stores across Mumbai and Mangalore and now a pan-India e-commerce presence. Maple in its 15+ years of being associated with Apple, promises its customers exemplary service. Some core values that Maple is built on are great customer empathy, process intelligence and at the core of it all is unmatched customer experience.
Talking about the partnership, Tushar Bhatia, chief marketing officer, Maple, quoted , “We are on a high growth trajectory and while last year has faced us with COVID-19, we took this opportunity to re-invent ourselves. As a first step towards thriving in this environment, the focus was to give our customers a seamless experience online and offline, across buying, upgrading and being serviced during these times where #WFH is the new normal and travel is restricted. For this, We needed a partner who could understand our vision. We chose Kinnect after going through their profile and their adept understanding of customers across an array of brands. With the right mix of ideas and innovation, together we look forth to drive value and create experiences for our customers.”
Commenting on the account win, Rohan Mehta, CEO - Kinnect, added, “As one of Apple’s premium resellers, Maple is in an exciting space and we are delighted to partner with them. Our intent to drive meaningful brand communications coalesced with Maple's top-notch holistic experience, will strengthen the brand goal of being synonymous to Apple - in predominant regions of operations. So when someone thinks of Apple, they think Maple!”